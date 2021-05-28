Bank of Feather River was recently ranked 9th in the top 10 percent of C-Corp community banks in the United States whose asset size falls between $100-249 million, according to the CP Top Ten report, which ranks banks within peer groups based on eight financial performance indicators.
The C-Corp bank category had 723 banks total. Bank of Feather River was one of only two banks in California within the group, and the only Yuba-Sutter owned and operated bank ranked in the top 10 percent.
“We stay committed to our community, while maintaining asset quality, a favorable shareholder return and operating under sound regulatory guidelines and regulations,” said Bank of Feather River President/CEO Julie Morehead in a press release. “It is truly a team of dedicated individuals who work for and serve the bank that makes this all possible. Our entire team has a great appreciation for our shareholders and customers who trust Bank of Feather River with their financial needs.”