Rory Banks, the 44-year-old man who was recently convicted for the murder of 55-year-old Ralph Mendez in Wheatland, was sentenced Tuesday by Yuba County Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter to 60 years to life for his actions on the night of May 12, 2021.

Banks, who was heavily influenced by conspiracy theories such as QAnon, killed Mendez and had plans to kill others on California’s sex-offender registry. Banks was convicted of the burglary and murder of Mendez by a Yuba County jury on Oct. 28.

