Banned Books Week

Several books that have been banned or challenged are displayed for Banned Books Week at the Yuba County Library in Marysville.

 Courtesy of Yuba County Library

Over the past week, the Yuba County Library has been proudly displaying books in its selection that have been either banned or challenged by different groups around the world.

Nearly 40 books from all reader demographics were arranged with paper covers reading “Banned” along with the reasons for why each book has been restricted or removed from different institutions.

