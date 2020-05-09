Marysville City Council voted Tuesday to facilitate a project started by community members to hang banners on streets around the city with pictures of every graduating senior from Marysville High School.
Sara Baggett is one of the community members organizing the project. Her 18-year-old son, Austin, is one of the graduating class whose graduation ceremony was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We need to show these kids your community is here for you," Baggett said.
InkLab Printing in Yuba City agreed to print the banners for the 209 graduates, according to Baggett. The goal is for the first batch of banners to be up by the end of May. Baggett said there is enough room to display 60 banners at a time. Each group of banners will be up for about a week before being replaced with the next batch of graduates.
"Everybody's been just so supportive of these kiddos," Baggett said. "It's a fantastic feeling."
The printing of the banners will cost approximately $3,000, but local businesses and sponsors have come forward to support the project, according to Vice Mayor Bruce Buttacavoli.
"We've already got it covered," Buttacavoli said.
The city's role in the project is collecting the money and paying the printer for the banners. The public works department will put up and take down the banners. The banners will be hung on street poles on D Street and other side streets in the city.
In addition to the individual banners, a large 35 foot by three foot banner will be hung across the Fifth Street, congratulating the class of 2020, according to Buttacavoli.
"I feel really bad for the kids," Buttacavoli said. "We want to find any way we can to help keep it an important time for them."