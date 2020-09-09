Local barbershops and hair salons were officially allowed to reopen for indoor operations with modifications shortly after new guidelines were recently announced by the state.
Amy Johnson, owner of Rockabetty’s Hair Parlor in Yuba City, said the day before the new reopening guidelines went into effect, she spent the whole day setting everything up to make sure the salon was up to the state’s standards.
Johnson said when the staff enter the salon, they have their temperatures taken and log them. And at the end of the night they have a sanitation log and have to spray everything down with disinfectant.
When a client goes to the salon, they sanitize their hands and spray the bottom of their shoes with disinfectant and sign a waiver.
Those who work at the parlor and customers also wear facial coverings and social distancing is in place.
The salon also has partitions around the different stations. Johnson said they also have private rooms so many of those who work at Rockabetty’s have their own space.
Johnson said each time a client moves from one station to the next – such as from their chair to the dryer or to the sink – they have to spray it down.
She said, however, they always have conducted a lot of sanitization as the cosmetology field already has heightened cleanliness standards.
“It hasn’t been hard, most of the stuff we do already,” Johnson said.
She said, however, it’s been a challenge to keep up since guidelines and restrictions regarding COVID-19 have changed often and she had suffered financially due to the closures – she has also noticed that the situation has been hard on clients.
“We’ll do whatever it takes and I’m lucky to have such a big building that we can spread out,” Johnson said. “... This has been an emotional rollercoaster … It’s definitely been a team effort for people just to get their haircut.”
Amy Slade, manager at Rockabetty’s, said they have been in contact with Assemblyman James Gallagher’s office, city council members, supervisors and even a local attorney to make sure they’re operating within the guidelines to the best of their ability.
“We’re grateful to be here, so grateful,” Slade said. “(Amy Johnson) has done an excellent job keeping everybody up to speed, up to date and making sure they have a safe environment to work in.”
Kristi Goldby, co-owner of Headlines Salon and Spa, said since reopening, they brought their whole staff back – some with modified schedules.
Goldby said they’ve been taking precautions like having people wear masks, doing COVID-19 screenings (like taking temperatures), asking clients to wait in their cars until they’re ready for them to limit the number of people inside the building, conducting extra cleaning measures and more.
“For the most part, people are just happy that we’re open and able to get their services,” Goldby said.
She said it’s been challenging to reschedule their clients who weren’t able to go in for services during the latest closure and sometimes challenging to do all of the extra steps for the clients.
“If this is what we have to do to stay open, everyone’s ready to do it,” Goldby said. “... We’re happy to be back working.”
She said the salon was also able to receive some assistance.
“We’ve been fortunate to receive assistance and aid to help during this downtime,” Goldby said. “We’re really appreciative of Brynda Stranix (of the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation) and her whole group.”