With mail-in ballots already out and Election Day just a little more than two weeks away, Sutter County Sheriff Brandon Barnes announced late last week his support for a Sutter County one cent sales tax measure to help fund county services, including those concerning public safety.

In a roughly two-minute long video posted online Thursday night, Barnes explained why he already has voted for Measure A, Sutter County’s “Essential Services Measure” that is on the Nov. 8 ballot. The measure calls for an added one cent sales tax for a period of nine years that would raise about $19 million a year in revenue for the county.

