The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, said fairgrounds CEO Dave Dillabo, due to the current restrictions prohibiting mass gatherings.
According to Dillabo, 95 percent of the fairground’s annual revenue is generated from mass gathering events, and since mass gatherings have not been allowed since mid-March, there have been very limited opportunities for revenue.
“Currently we have had to cancel over 40 events scheduled between March and May that included nonprofit fundraisers, birthday parties, weddings, festivals, etc., which equates to over $128,000 of lost revenue,” said Dillabo. “While the current loss of income is significant to the fairground’s budget, I believe the trickle down financial impact will be felt even greater throughout our community as many of the canceled events included annual fundraisers for our area’s nonprofit organizations who use those funds to support numerous aspects of the Yuba-Sutter community.”
More than 27 percent, or $128,000, of the budgeted income for rental events has been lost due to the cancellation to date, said Dillab.
Of the total budgeted annual revenue for 2020, which is $1,245,000, Dillabo said the remaining annual revenue of $772,100 is generated from the annual fair.
Currently the Yuba-Sutter Fair is scheduled to take place Aug 6-9, but with mass gatherings still prohibited under current regulations, it remains uncertain how this year's fair will be affected.
“As we look to the future, we are hopeful and optimistic of having the opportunity to host mass-gathering events very soon and will do so in a responsible manner that promotes the public’s safety and health and complies with local and state directives,” said Dillabo.
At this time, Dillabo said fairgrounds staff completed an assessment of operational expenses of the facility and have developed a list of ways to effectively reduce monthly expenses.
“Unfortunately, we had to reduce part of our rental event staff workforce and decrease the total monthly work hours of office staff,” said Dillabo. “As well, we have initiated numerous operational efficiencies to reduce the monthly expenses of electrical, water, gas and waste services.”