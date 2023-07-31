Yuba City investigators on Monday were looking for a suspect who reportedly brandished a gun Saturday night during a brawl inside Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant where barstools and glass bottles were thrown.
The brawl was reported at about 9:30 p.m. at the Buffalo Wild Wings on Harter Parkway in Yuba City. Officers responded to the large fight with barstools and glass bottles thrown inside the restaurant, the Yuba City Police Department announced Monday in a news release.
Police said a gun fell to the ground during the fight and was pointed at another person, which prompted the remaining restaurant customers to flee to safety outside.
As officers arrived at the scene, they were told the suspect with the firearm was inside the restaurant and was seen taking the gun into the kitchen area. Police said the officers went inside the restaurant and determined the people involved in the fight, along with the suspect with the gun, were no longer there.
Witnesses gave police dispatchers a description and license plate number of a suspect vehicle, but the vehicle was no longer at the scene.
Authorities reviewed Buffalo Wild Wings security camera video and determined two people instigated the fight.
Police identified a 23-year-old man as one of the agitators and arrested him on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. The other instigator, the suspect with the gun, has yet to be identified, according to the Yuba City Police Department.
Investigators asked anyone with information relevant to this case to call the Yuba City Police Department at 530-822-4660.
Man, woman arrested after chaotic scene
A man who allegedly attempted to run over a homeless person while a 2-year-old child was sitting unrestrained in the front seat was arrested Friday by Yuba City police.
Officers responded to a call reporting the man for trying to hit a transient, police said. An officer found a vehicle matching the description driving at a high rate of speed and made a traffic stop. The officer saw that a female passenger was holding a 2-year-old child in the front passenger seat.
The driver and passenger refused to provide identification, and when they got out of the car they began to fight with officers.
“A citizen stopped the assist the officers while the passenger interfered with the altercation,” the Yuba City Police Department said. “Both the driver and passenger were eventually detained in handcuffs.”
Officers later found a zip gun, which is an improvised firearm, in the vehicle. The zip gun was capable of shooting .38 caliber rounds, police said.
“The firearm was loaded and had 11 rounds in the magazine,” police said.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of multiple charges, including possessing a zip gun and unconventional firearm, assault on a peace officer and possessing a loaded firearm in public.
The female passenger was cited for not having the child properly restrained and arrested for obstruction of the investigation, police said.