Yuba City investigators on Monday were looking for a suspect who reportedly brandished a gun Saturday night during a brawl inside Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant where barstools and glass bottles were thrown.

The brawl was reported at about 9:30 p.m. at the Buffalo Wild Wings on Harter Parkway in Yuba City. Officers responded to the large fight with barstools and glass bottles thrown inside the restaurant, the Yuba City Police Department announced Monday in a news release.

