Dusty’s Pantry was reopened this year to help provide food assistance to Yuba College students through its basic needs center, which connects students to food, housing, health and other wellness resources.

In the beginning of this year, Yuba College established its basic needs center to connect its students with information and resources regarding food insecurity, housing, child care, transportation, financial aid, health and mental wellness.

Community colleges across the state have different programs aimed to assist students through food, housing or health care insecurities. In order to help cement these assistance programs for students, California lawmakers included $100 million in one-time funding, plus $30 million in annual funding, in the 2021/22 state budget for community colleges to establish a “basic needs center” on each campus by July 1, 2022.

