City officials confirmed Monday that a bat infected with rabies was discovered last week in Yuba City.
According to officials, a cat was found playing with a bat that was alive and on the ground near the 1400 block of Inglewood Court in Yuba City. Staff from the Sutter Animal Services Authority responded to a call and collected the bat.
The department submitted the bat for rabies testing through the Sutter County Health Department and it was confirmed that the bat was rabid.
Officials said one cat had contact with the infected bat and will undergo a strict 30-day quarantine.
“Rabies is a fatal but preventable viral disease. It can spread to people and pets if they are bitten or scratched by a rabid animal. In the United States, rabies is mostly found in wild animals like bats, raccoons, skunks, and foxes. However, in many other countries dogs still carry rabies, and most rabies deaths in people around the world are caused by dog bites,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states on its website. “The rabies virus infects the central nervous system. If a person does not receive the appropriate medical care after a potential rabies exposure, the virus can cause disease in the brain, ultimately resulting in death. Rabies can be prevented by vaccinating pets, staying away from wildlife, and seeking medical care after potential exposures before symptoms start.”
Contact with infected bats is the leading cause of deaths related to rabies in the U.S., the CDC says.
“If you’ve been in contact with any wildlife or unfamiliar animals, particularly if you’ve been bitten or scratched, you should talk with a healthcare or public health professional to determine your risk for rabies or other illnesses,” the CDC states on its website. “Wash any wounds immediately with soap and water and then plan to see a healthcare provider. (It’s important to know that, unlike most other animals that carry rabies, many types of bats have very small teeth which may leave marks that disappear quickly. If you are unsure, seek medical advice to be safe.)”
If there is a bat alive or dead inside or outside of your home, contact Sutter Animal Services Authority at 530-822-7375.