LAKE TAHOE – The sugar pine, with its foot-long cones and feathery branches that stretch out high above the forest, used to be one of the most common trees standing guard over Lake Tahoe’s clear waters. But drought, bark beetles and climate change have ravaged this beloved conifer, whose population was already diminished by logging, development and other human activities.
From 2012 to 2016, drought and bark beetles killed more than 129 million trees in California, most of them conifers in the Sierra Nevada. On the drier, south-facing slopes on this basin’s north side, sugar pines were hit especially hard as mountain pine beetles attacked the water-starved trees, tunneling through their bark until many of them died.
“You had literally side-by-side sugar pines, one alive, one dead,” said University of California, Davis forest biologist Patricia Maloney.
But it’s not the dead trees that interested Maloney. It was the survivors.
She wanted to know how they managed to stay healthy and green despite experiencing the same parched conditions that killed their neighbors.
She thinks it has to do with innate characteristics that gave them a selective advantage over their peers.
Maloney is now leading an effort to plant thousands of seedlings descended from drought-surviving sugar pines from around Lake Tahoe, hoping they carry genes that make them more resilient to drought, waning snowpack and other impacts of global warming.
It’s part of a growing recognition by scientists and land managers that the planet is warming so rapidly they can no longer just restore ecosystems to their previous state, but must step in and accelerate how plants and animals adapt.
–––
Maloney calls her push to replant Tahoe’s forests with the progeny of local drought survivors “assisted regeneration.” It’s a play off the term “assisted migration,” the idea that we should relocate species that are unable to adapt quickly enough to climate change, such as moving animals to higher ground or colder waters.
It’s an approach Maloney opposes as fraught with risks and unknown consequences.
Instead, she sees hope in the genetic variation in local populations that allows some trees to survive while others succumb to drought and other environmental threats.
“I think what we’re witnessing is contemporary natural selection. Species have been evolving for millions of years, we’ve just hastened the pace with climatic change and drought,” Maloney explained. “Let nature and evolution in some way run its course, but we can assist in its regeneration.
There is promise in these survivors. So let’s work with what we have.”
Other scientists are also working to assist species threatened by the rapidly warming climate.
To try to help dying reefs, scientists at Stanford University are searching South and Western Pacific islands for “super corals” that are resistant to warming oceans and bleaching. Off the coast of Southern California, researchers are toiling to save endangered white abalone brought to the brink of extinction by overfishing, predators and warmer waters.