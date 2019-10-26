A Yuba-Sutter native is being honored on Monday for her lengthy career with Caltrans.
Bimla Gill Rhinehart, who served as the executive director of the California Transportation Commission before her death in 2013, will have a public access boardwalk on Yerba Buena Island named in her honor and a ceremony will be held on Oct. 28 to commemorate the dedication.
"Colleagues remember Bimla as a quiet leader who could bring all sides together to move a project forward," said Mark Prado, MTC spokesman. "Her can-do spirit, kind disposition and grace, and intelligent and professional approach to challenges endure in the memories of everyone who knew her."
Adjacent to Yerba Buena Island, the Bimla Rhinehart Vista Point will be located at Pier E2 and will be furnished with a 30-foot communal table, amphitheater seating and flexible performance spaces for community gatherings and events.
Visitors to the vista point can enjoy views of the San Francisco Bay, Port of Oakland, as well as the T1 tower and self-anchored suspension span of the new east side of the Bay Bridge. .
Rhinehart grew up in Yuba City and went on to earn a bachelor of science degree in both finance and accounting from California State University, Chico. She later attended graduate school at the University of California, Davis.
Starting her career in 1986, Rhinehart had more than 20 years of experience with Caltrans, where she built a highly successful career while earning the friendship and admiration of those she came in contact with.