A Bay Area man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on a Yuba County highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A 27-year-old Gilroy man driving a 2021 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck on a rural stretch of southbound Highway 49 veered off the roadway around 4:30 p.m., striking a pair of trees near Marysville Road south of Dobbins, the CHP’s Yuba-Sutter office said in a news release.
The crash into the trees “caused significant intrusion into the cab of the pickup,” CHP officials wrote, and the driver suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by arriving emergency personnel.
The CHP said the collision remains under investigation, and that alcohol use was a possible factor. The vehicle’s speed was not known.
The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle. He was wearing a seat belt, according to the collision report.
Identification of the victim will be handled by the Yuba County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.