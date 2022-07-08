Evacuations were ordered Friday after a wildfire broke out in the Loma Rica area of Yuba County.
Termed the Bay Fire by Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, at least two areas of Yuba County were ordered to evacuate as of Friday afternoon with several others under an evacuation advisory.
As of 3:30 p.m., firefighters had stopped forward progress with the estimated size of the fire at 26 acres, Cal Fire said.
“Extensive mop up in the area,” Cal Fire said on Facebook. “Use caution as fire equipment will be entering and exiting the roadways near Marysville Road and Bayberry Lane near Loma Rica in Yuba County. Go to the Yuba County Sheriffs Office website or social media for evacuation and road closure information.”
Officials previously urged the public to stay out of the area and “follow the directives of law enforcement and fire personnel,” according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department.
According to the California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter, immediate evacuation orders were given for “Bayberry Lane, Big Oak Lane and Pioneer.”
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) confirmed it was a “multiple acre wildfire” and that two structures were possibly threatened by the flames.
Those in the evacuation zones were urged to leave immediately with multiple agencies responding to the Bay Fire.
“CAL Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit is in unified command with the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office for the Bay Fire,” Cal Fire said. “Marysville Road and Bayberry Lane near Loma Rica in Yuba County. Assisted by CHP, Loma Rica Fire, Tahoe National Forest, Dobbins Fire, Oregon’s House Fire, Penn Valley Fire and Foothill Fire.”
The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said an evacuation shelter was set up at Sycamore Ranch, located at 5390 Highway 20 in Browns Valley. A large animal area also was set up for the public.
“We have the Yuba County Sheriff’s Posse Arena open for large animals who have been displaced located at 5396 Marysville Road in Browns Valley,” the department said. “If you need assistance with evacuating animals, please contact Animal Care Services at 530-701-8997.”
Multiple roads were closed as units battled the “spot fires” that were occurring as a result of the Bay Fire. They included: Scott Grant Road at Marysville Road, Peoria Road at Marysville Road, Marysville Road at Fruitland Road, and Dawn Drive at Big Oak Lane.