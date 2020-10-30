Sutter County supervisors approved plans this week to purchase the Baymont Motel along Highway 99 in south Sutter County, using state and federal funds to establish low-income permanent housing.
The project is expected to help the county address the ongoing homelessness issue. Officials say the 62 units of low-income housing will allow those staying in local homeless shelters to transition into permanent housing, which will free up more bedspace in shelters.
The board voted 4-1 in favor of the plan. In order to make it official, the county needed to approve the acceptance of $6.7 million in Homekey Project funds allocated from the state, approve the purchase of the property, and transfer the property to Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter, which will be in charge of operations.
The permanent housing project will focus on housing low-income elderly, the disabled and veterans, and will provide residents with other services on site.
“This is going to be a great program for the county to get the help for low-income housing that we need,” said Supervisor Mat Conant.
In addition to the state grant, Sutter County will use approximately $520,000 in Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds to help purchase the $7.3 million facility, which also includes a 302-unit storage facility. Habitat has set aside $350,000 of its annual Restore revenue to cover ongoing costs associated with the project, and will use revenues generated through rent and the storage facility.
Public comments
During Tuesday’s meeting, the board heard from members of the community who were both for and against the project.
Johnny Burke, executive director of the Sutter-Yuba Homeless Consortium, encouraged the board to move forward with the project, saying that Sutter County already identified approximately 20 clients that would qualify for units. He said it’s difficult for low-income individuals to find affordable housing in the area, even when it comes to shared rooms.
Rick Buck, a local residents and U.S. Army veteran, also encouraged the board to move forward with the project. He was identified as someone who would likely be one of the first to move into the facility. Cheaper rent would free up more disposable income, he said.
Residents will be charged up to 30 percent of their income for each unit – in most cases, that will likely be around $250-$300 per month. Rent will also cover utilities and garbage.
South Sutter County resident John Lee asked the board if they could assure local residents that the facility wouldn’t become just another homeless shelter. He said some local residents have concerns that transients will be running around and ruining the surrounding neighborhood.
Nar Heer, local resident and president of Nor-Cal Pump and Well Drilling, raised concerns over the facility’s water system, which he said is meant for transient use and not permanent living situations. He said the system will need costly upgrades to meet state standards that the county will ultimately be responsible for if Habitat cannot afford it.
Neal Hay, director of Sutter County Development Services, said his team has been in contact with the state department that oversees water quality and no issues have been raised about the affordable housing project, though he planned to reach out after the meeting to get more details.
Sutter County Counsel Jean Jordan said if there were issues with the facility’s water system, it would be something Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter was responsible for correcting. Habitat representatives were adamant that the organization has the wherewithal to fund any fixes should they be necessary.
Board discussion
Supervisor Mike Ziegenmeyer was the sole dissenting vote on the project. While he wasn’t opposed to the project itself, he said he felt the process was being rushed and urged his colleagues to table the issue a few more days in order for the public and other stakeholders to meet and discuss any issues they may have with the proposal.
He said Tuesday’s meeting was the first he’d heard about potential water issues and felt it was important the county did its homework before being liable for the costs associated with replacing the facility’s water system.
“I support the project, but the reason I’m voting the way I am is because I’m asking for that study session. I truly believe we need it,” Ziegenmeyer said.
Jordan said timing was critical for the project. The parties are scheduled to close escrow Monday, and a deal must be completed by the state’s deadline of Nov. 11 or risk losing the funding altogether. She said the owner of the property would also lose out if that happened as they’ve canceled hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of reservations with the expectation the project was going to close – something that could result in possible litigation for the county down the road.
Supervisor Jim Whiteaker said after years of the county allocating its own funds to address the homelessness issue, there is now a project that will help address the issue of affordable housing that won’t cost the county a dime. He encouraged the board to move forward with the plans.
“I think this will be a huge benefit for Sutter County, as well as our veterans and elderly folks,” he said.
Supervisor Dan Flores commended county staff and Habitat representatives for working hard behind the scenes to see the project over the finish line. He said losing out on the state grant funding would be a tragedy.
Next steps
Following the board’s approval of the project and the transfer of the property to Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter, who will be under agreement with the state to oversee the low-income housing facility for a minimum of 55 years, Sutter County will still have some responsibility for the property in the event that Habitat is no longer able to continue the program. In the event that happens, the county would have the ability to find another organization to run the program or sell the property, Jordan said.
Joseph Hale, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter, said the plan now is to start getting everything ready to welcome residents. His team will first need to hire about six staff members to oversee operations, including an experienced apartment manager. They also have plans for needed improvements around the facility in the weeks ahead, including putting up a fence to make it a gated community.
“The goal is to have a majority of residents moved in starting in December and January, though depending on the circumstances we may move some in before then,” Hale said on Thursday. “If we can start in November, we will try but we need to make sure certain standards are met for residents to begin living there, as well as make sure certification and other things are in place.”
Details are also being worked out with Hands of Hope in Yuba City, who will be providing some of the on-site services. Hale said community members interested in learning more about the project or applying for one of the units should visit the Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter headquarters – 202 D St., Marysville.