Two years later, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said it is still trying to find a suspect in the alleged shooting death of a San Pablo man and a $50,000 reward related to the case remains active.
On July 3, 2021, deputies were called out to the Bidwell Canyon Campground to assist California State Parks officers with a potential homicide investigation. After an investigation, detectives determined that 20-year-old Tyler Dickson of San Pablo was fatally shot while inside a tent during a group camping trip, the sheriff’s office said.
Since that time, however, detectives have not been able to solve the case. During the investigation, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office asked that California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Office issue a reward through the Governor’s Reward program to encourage those with information related to the case to come forward.
In 2022, the governor’s office issued a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of those responsible for the “murder” of Dickson. That reward, officials said, remains in effect.
“Our investigation leads us to believe that the person(s) responsible for Tyler’s death were part of a large group of people he was camping with, all of whom were from out of the area,” Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said in a statement. “We believe there are members of this camping group that have information that could lead to us being able to solve this case, but have thus far been less than cooperative. Despite the passage of time, we remain committed to solving this case and delivering justice for Tyler and his family.”
Anyone with information about Dickson’s death can contact Detective Zach Price at 530-538-7671.