Two years later, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said it is still trying to find a suspect in the alleged shooting death of a San Pablo man and a $50,000 reward related to the case remains active.

On July 3, 2021, deputies were called out to the Bidwell Canyon Campground to assist California State Parks officers with a potential homicide investigation. After an investigation, detectives determined that 20-year-old Tyler Dickson of San Pablo was fatally shot while inside a tent during a group camping trip, the sheriff’s office said.

