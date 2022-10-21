BePrepared2.jpg

Guests lined up to assemble their own sample “go bags” on Thursday during the Be Prepared Fair event in Linda, courtesy of Yuba County’s Office of Emergency Services.

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

“Be Prepared,” the infamous ballad of King Scar from Disney’s “The Lion King,” and the slogan of Thursday’s resources fair hosted by Yuba County’s Office of Emergency Services (OES).

In the event of an emergency or natural disaster, time management and preparedness can become critical to survival. In the spring of 2021, OES started organizing free community events to encourage the public to be proactive in their emergency preparedness and raise awareness to the region’s natural disaster risks. 

