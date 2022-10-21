“Be Prepared,” the infamous ballad of King Scar from Disney’s “The Lion King,” and the slogan of Thursday’s resources fair hosted by Yuba County’s Office of Emergency Services (OES).
In the event of an emergency or natural disaster, time management and preparedness can become critical to survival. In the spring of 2021, OES started organizing free community events to encourage the public to be proactive in their emergency preparedness and raise awareness to the region’s natural disaster risks.
“So far we’ve hosted two fairs up in the foothills which primarily focused on wildfires,” explained Russ Brown, Yuba County’s media and community relations coordinator. “This is the first one that we’ve hosted here, on the valley floor, and the focus is on flood prevention and preparedness.”
Thursday’s Be Prepared Fair took place in Linda just a few hundred yards away from where the levees broke in the catastrophic flood of 1986. This location amplified the event’s importance and highlighted the inherent dangers that come with living in a flood zone.
Some families decided to take this as an early trick or treating opportunity. Kids dressed in costumes to collect pamphlets and candy while mingling with a collection of first responders, including some canine members from Yuba County Search & Rescue.
Reclamation District No. 784 (RD784) was present to offer “flood fighting” tips such as proper sandbag filling and stacking techniques. RD784 was established in 1908, operating under the authority of California’s Central Valley Flood Protection Board and the Department of Water Resources. Its purpose is to help protect the public from water damage through various tasks which include the maintenance of levees, pumps, and internal drainage systems.
“This is the first time we’ve been asked to do anything like this,” said Patrick Meagher, the general manager of RD784. “Our annual flood fight training happens every year, but as far as public outreach this is the first time we’ve participated in something like this.”
Fieldhaven Feline Center, along with the Yuba-Sutter Domestic Animal Disaster Assistance, and Yuba County Animal Care Services provided a wealth of information on how to keep pets safe during an emergency and provided contacts for local shelter and reunification services.
Aside from search and rescue dogs, and Field Haven’s kittens, OES’ station seemed to be the most popular with guests lining up to pack their own sample emergency “go bag.”
A go bag is a pack of emergency items such as clothes, medication, and important documents, that can be assembled and ready to grab at a moment’s notice. A first aid kit, soap, flashlight, and whistle were some of the free items included in the OES bags.
“You really can’t beat face-to-face interactions,” said Rachel Abbott, one of the event coordinators and a public information officer for Yuba County. “When you just give people a bunch of information, it can become overwhelming. But this event is hands-on, where you can talk to people and physically help them build go bags. I think that helps make the issue a little bit more important to people.”