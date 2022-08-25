To commemorate the 100-year anniversary of establishing the 9th Operations Group, Beale Air Force Base held a reception Thursday honoring the division’s accomplishments over the years.
Historians, aircrew and personnel from the 9th Operations Group were present alongside historical displays to provide information on the origins of the division.
The event was held in an airplane hangar on base with U-2 and T-38 service planes on display for attendants to view. While the two planes were parked for display, flyover formations featuring the same models occurred during the event.
Colonel Jason Bialon opened the reception with a video of the different aircraft that the base has used over the years. He delivered a speech describing a brief history of the airbase and thanked the service men and women in attendance.
“It’s not really about the U-2, it’s about the human weapon inside of it and those that support it. Thus, we will empower, educate and develop our airmen in pursuit of daily excellence in our profession,” Bialon said.
While Bialon said that it is “impossible to capture all of the successes” of the division, he highlighted the group’s accomplishments before and during World War II as well as during the War on Terror.
On Aug. 1, 1922, the 1st and 5th Observation Squadrons were organized under the 9th Observation Group at Mitchel Field in New York to perform normal observations, bombings and training flights for recruits, Bialon said.
During World War II, the group bombed an industrial complex in Kawasaki, Japan, on April 15 and 16, 1945, he said. According to a pamphlet distributed by Beale Air Force Base, the group remained active in the Pacific Theater to transport personnel and supplies after the Japanese surrendered on Aug. 14, 1945.
The group has received several additions and weapons assignments since 2000 including more aircrafts to carry out high-altitude reconnaissance, the pamphlet said. Bialon said that the 9th Operations Group was a viable part of defense in both Afghanistan and Iraq after 2001.
“Today, our 11 units span the globe equipped with approximately 800 professional Recce Airmen and continue to provide national and theater command authorities with timely, high-quality, and reliable reconnaissance anytime, anywhere we are needed,” Bialon said.
Major Cory Bartholomew discussed the uses for the planes on display during the event. He said that while the U-2 plane had an older, Cold War inspired design, the plane was built 1980. In comparison, the newer looking T-38 was built in 1964, Bartholomew said.
“This isn’t a Warbird on display. This is a highly capable, modern aircraft,” he said.
Both planes on display are still used in operations today, Bartholomew said. The U-2 is primarily used for high-altitude surveillance and reconnaissance while the T-38 is used for pilot training, he said.
For future operations, Bialon said that they plan to enhance U-2 missions through tactics developments and modernizations.
“Our future success requires us to out-smart, out-maneuver, and out-innovate our adversaries. Therefore, dare mighty things. To succeed within our modern environment, we need bold leadership and airmen who are willing to exhibit tactical audacity and demonstrate a propensity for action,” Bialon said.