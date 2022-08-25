AFB.jpg

A Beale Air Force Base crew stand near a U-2 surveillance plane on Thursday at Beale Air Force Base.

 Michaela Harris/Appeal-Democrat

To commemorate the 100-year anniversary of establishing the 9th Operations Group, Beale Air Force Base held a reception Thursday honoring the division’s accomplishments over the years.

Historians, aircrew and personnel from the 9th Operations Group were present alongside historical displays to provide information on the origins of the division.

