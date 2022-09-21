In an effort to unify the people of Beale Air Force Base, a squadron held its first Recce Connect Day, a day where the Recce community came together to connect with one another, discover resources, and learn more about the opportunities and experiences available to them.
“It’s a starting point where we are mainly focusing on our professional organizations, our helping agencies and some of our clubs showcasing what they have to offer our Airmen and families,” explained Tamie Harvey, manager of the 9th Reconnaissance Wing Violence Prevention Integrator and Suicide Prevention Program.
Over 30 organizations helping agencies and clubs participated in the event. Each group set up a table to display their programming and offer more information on how they support Beale and ways people can become more involved with events.
“I think one of the challenges that Beale has is that there are a lot of organizations that do great things, but they do them somewhat focused for a particular audience,” said Master Sgt. Yvette Cabadas, manager of the 9th Reconnaissance Wing Diversity and Inclusion. “Having that conversation to meet in the middle is our goal.”
Recce Connect Day is meant to eliminate some of the isolation that can be felt on the base. It’s an event where people can join a club, meet others, and grow together as a community.
“My guidance to them was to use it as a career fair type of perspective,” Cabadas said. “So come get to know your council. Get to know your presidents. Get to know your teams that are actively trying to make this community stronger.”