BealeAFB1.jpg

The Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Committee poses for a group photo for Recce Connect Day at Beale Air Force Basel on Sept. 16. Recce Connect Day was held as an opportunity to unite the Beale AFB community. 

 Photo Courtesy of Alexis Pentzer

In an effort to unify the people of Beale Air Force Base, a squadron held its first Recce Connect Day, a day where the Recce community came together to connect with one another, discover resources, and learn more about the opportunities and experiences available to them.

“It’s a starting point where we are mainly focusing on our professional organizations, our helping agencies and some of our clubs showcasing what they have to offer our Airmen and families,” explained Tamie Harvey, manager of the 9th Reconnaissance Wing Violence Prevention Integrator and Suicide Prevention Program.

