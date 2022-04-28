Beale AFB held a memorial ceremony on Wednesday to honor the four service members who lost their lives nine years ago on April 27 in an MC-12 crash near Kandahar, Afghanistan.
The ceremony was held in front of the Beale Air Force Base theater which is named Independence Hall in honor of the “Indy 08” crew, short for “Independence 08.” This crew consisted of Captain Brandon L. Cyr, 28, of Woodbridge, Va.; Staff Sergeant Daniel N. Fannin, 30, of Morehead, Ky.; Captain Reid K. Nishizuka, 30, of Kailua, Hawaii; and Staff Sgt. Richard A. Dickson, 24, of Rancho Cordova. The latter two were both assigned to squadrons out of Beale Air Force Base.
The cause of the crash is cited under “loss of control,” a stall due to insufficient airspeed.
The Appeal-Democrat previously reported that the MC-12 crew was in a routine, left-turn orbit when it encountered exceedingly cloudy conditions that impeded visibility and masked the horizon. Investigations showed that the crew had attempted to climb to an altitude where visibility would improve when the stall occurred.
The aircraft, assigned to the 361st Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron, went down during an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance mission. The aircraft, valued at $19.8 million, was destroyed.
The MC-12 is a modified version of the civilian Beechcraft C-12 Huron outfitted with surveillance cameras and equipment.
During a memorial service at Beale in 2013, Maj. Gen. Robert Otto, commander of Air Force Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Agency at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, said the airmen did not die in vain, and their efforts saved lives.
“They constantly put their lives in harm’s way to provide detailed information,” said Otto, a former Beale commander.
All four posthumously received the Bronze Star.