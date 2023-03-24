Beale AFB says farewell to the RQ-4 Global Hawk Block 30

A member assigned to 319th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Detachment 1 walks away from an RQ-4 Global Hawk Block 30 as it’s ready for takeoff July 7, 2022, at Beale Air Force base. This flight was the final RQ-4 to depart Beale headed to Grand Forks AFB, N.D., to be divested and transferred to Northrup Grumman.

 Staff Sgt. Ramon A. Adelan

Beale Air Force Base will hold the first part of its Industry Day event next week on Tuesday to foster business relationships and opportunities between Beale and community agencies and businesses.

The purpose of Industry Day is to bring local small businesses together to identify opportunities where they can assist Beale in performing its mission of delivering reconnaissance and combat power to the country, officials said. 

