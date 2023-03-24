Beale Air Force Base will hold the first part of its Industry Day event next week on Tuesday to foster business relationships and opportunities between Beale and community agencies and businesses.
The purpose of Industry Day is to bring local small businesses together to identify opportunities where they can assist Beale in performing its mission of delivering reconnaissance and combat power to the country, officials said.
Beale purchases millions of dollars worth of products and services from independent agencies, officials said. Industry Day will serve as an informational session on what Beale is buying and how to create partnerships with the air base.
“Beale has a longstanding relationship with local industry. Collaboration events in the past range from anything from career day to contractual relationships to accomplish projects on base. The fact is that Beale would not be able to thrive without local industry partnership,” 9th Contracting Squadron Commander James Ciccone said.
Tuesday will serve as the first day of the Industry Day session. Ciccone said that those involved will break down contract readiness and what it means to form partnerships with the federal government.
This will mark the first business outreach event for Beale in nearly five years as well as its first jointly-hosted event with Yuba Water Agency.
“Industry Day is a new event, but we are hopeful it will be the first of many. We’re really excited for the opportunity to build a stronger partnership with Beale AFB and to showcase the wonderful community we have for all of the servicemembers, civilians and their families who may not really know just how great this region is,” Community Impact and Engagement Officer Jackie Sillman said in an email.
Day two of the event will occur on April 26 and will provide contractors interested in doing business with the federal government an opportunity to visit Beale Air Force Base.
“Beale is here, and wants to be part of the community. We want to do business locally, we want to open up the gates to our local team members and partner on improvement initiatives,” Ciccone said. “Most importantly we want everyone in the area to feel like this base isn’t some isolated patch of land. This is the community’s base; We want the community to have a sense of pride that Beale is here, it's part of their home. And for Beale, we want our population to feel at home here in the surrounding communities.”
The first part of Industry Day will take place Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Far West Forest Products, located at 1334 Melody Rd. in Olivehurst. Attendees must register for the event online at http://bit.ly/ContractBealeAFB.