Air show fans: It’s going to be a good year!
Organizers of the 2020 Beale Air and Space Expo are in the final stages of preparation for the two-day event set to begin May 9. The Thunderbirds will take part.
Expo Air Operations Director Maj. Matthew Beubien said this year’s expo will be entirely different from the last expo in 2018.
For starters, Beubien said improvements have been made to the parking and traffic flow this year. Attendees will get to see the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, the F-35 Demo Team as well as U-2 and T-38 demo teams from Beale Air Force Base.
“Expect an experience that goes beyond what Beale has seen in over a decade,” Beubien said via email.
Demonstrations and other attractions will go from noon-4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Along with the air demonstrations there will be aircraft on display, science displays and kid zones are currently being planned.
Beubien said the event has been in the works for almost a year and a half and requires almost the entire base as well as coordination with the local community.
“We have teams that have been traveling the country to learn and bring world class airpower and displays to Northern California,” Beubien said. “Ensuring security and comfort of all of the attendees is quite the undertaking.”
Sierra Central Credit Union, Recology and Geweke Kia and Ford are some of the sponsors of the event and Expo Commercial Sponsorship Coordinator Samantha Swanson said there are still many other opportunities and activations for organizations interested in reaching attendees.
“We absolutely are still looking for sponsors for the event,” Swanson said.
Businesses can contact the Force Support Squadron Marketing Department at 634-5407 and ask for Swanson or email 9FSS.Sponsorship@gmail.com.