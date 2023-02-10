As a way to foster more science and pilot careers among underrepresented children, Beale Air Force Base airmen visited Anna McKenney Intermediate School in Marysville on Feb. 3.
Officials said that this is part of Beale’s outreach efforts under the Project Quesada initiative.
“Project Quesada is an Air Combat Command initiative where the Air Force is reaching out to minority serving institutions and including them in our new diversity and inclusion program, while also reaching out toward younger groups of junior high, high school, and college age students that may not necessarily have thought that something like becoming a pilot was even an option,” said Lt. Col. Eric Antonietti, 9th Operations Support Squadron director of staff.
Project Quesada is committed to ensuring any student who dreams of becoming an airman or pilot has support, regardless of their background, officials said.
During the visit, Anna McKenney students received a hands-on demonstration of a U-2 space suit and were given the opportunity to try tubed food unique to U-2 pilots, officials said.
“We learned about how pilots can use the bathroom in space and the foods they eat,” said Joshua, an eighth grade student. “So, when I heard that, it was really shocking for me.”
The airmen were able to tie their careers and expertise in Air Force Operations to the students’ current lessons, such as how the Earth’s layers relate to the difference between a mile and a nautical mile.
Although the program is still in its early stages, Antonietti plans to host events under the Project Quesada umbrella at Beale AFB to increase the capabilities of the presentation and the number of students they can reach at a time.
“This is a small stepping stone for future projects,” he said. “We’re applying for funding and trying to get virtual reality goggles that are used at pilot training bases. We’re also trying to bring students like civil air patrol, JROTC units, and underrepresented high school students to Beale Air Force Base.”