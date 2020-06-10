Beale Air Force Base will see a change of command today when it welcomes a new commander to the 9th Reconnaissance Wing.
Col. Heather Fox was named as the base’s next commander, where she will be responsible for approximately 7,000 military, civilian and contractor personnel, and the entire Air-Force high-altitude reconnaissance fleet of U-2 Dragon Lady aircraft.
She will be replacing Col. Andrew Clark, who took the head position in April 2018.
The change will officially occur during a ceremony at the base today at 9 a.m.
“This is a normal change, roughly every two years the wing commander is changed,” said Kathryn Miller, media operations chief for Beale Air Force Base.
Fox is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy and started her career as a T-38 instructor pilot before transitioning to the U-2 program as a mission pilot.
She has three master’s degrees.
Her combat experience includes missions over Iraq and Afghanistan during Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom, and she has commanded combat missions for Operations Inherent Resolve, Freedom’s Sentinel, as well as Sensitive Reconnaissance Operations in the Arabian Gulf.
From August 2019 to June 2020, she served as the commander of the 9th Operations Group at Beale AFB.
Prior to that, Fox was a student at the National Defense University’s Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy.