After a three-year hiatus, Beale Air Force Base has brought back its honorary commander program, officials said.
According to the U.S. Air Force, the “honorary commander program” allows for members of the base to “build lasting relationships with the local community and educate community leaders” about missions conducted by Beale and the Air Force.
“We can't exist without all of our community partners,” Col. Geoffrey Church, 9th Reconnaissance Wing commander, said. “Our mission is global, and their support is vital to our success.”
Base officials said that those who take part as “honorary commanders” are those with “influence from the local community,” including other officials, mayors, chamber of commerce affiliated group members, school officials and others. Those nominated are chosen based on both their influence in the community and the positive impact they have.
“We sent questionnaires to potential honorary commanders and base commanders to help determine compatibility between our respective leaders,” John Schwab, 9th Reconnaissance Wing public affairs chief of community relations, said.
Once chosen, local leaders are paired with Beale wing, group and squadron commanders to build and maintain relationships. The pairings then connect through various events, such as the honorary commander immersion tour and other base and community activities.
Base officials said this relationship between Beale and the honorary commanders “creates an avenue for them to support one another” in their professional work.
“In the medical group, we rely heavily on our community partners to make sure we are taking care of our most important weapon system here on base, the human weapon system,” Lt. Col. Shanita Webb, 9th Medical Operations Squadron commander, said. “We work with Bi-county Ambulance Services to make sure that we’re able to transport people on this base to higher levels of care.”
Because airmen at Beale are somewhat secluded from populated areas in Yuba and Sutter counties, the honorary commander program allows those at the base and from outside of it to better understand what’s happening at the base. The partnership also can help establish mutual aid opportunities during times of need.
“During the most recent flood disaster, we were able to communicate with Beale and the decision makers at the time when we were going through the evacuation process,” Alex Bumpus, 9th Medical Operations Squadron honorary commander and CEO of Bi-county Ambulance Services, said. “Beale opened their gates allowing us to set up a temporary care facility for those patients, and there was no way that we would have been able to manage and maintain those patients without Beale’s help.”