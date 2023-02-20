According to officials with Beale Air Force Base, 77 ammunition troops in the U.S. Air Force traveled to the base recently to attend an Air Force Combat Ammunition Center class to learn about munitions production and more.
Dubbed “AFCOMAC,” the center conducts a combat ammunition and production planning course eight times each year. The training involves areas of “mass munitions production” and is required for “7 and 9-level upgrade training” in a munitions career field.
“This is an opportunity to take a group of people from across the planet who are at bases with incredibly different mission sets and create a common set of competencies that would be impossible in any other way,” Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brian Sevy, AFCOMAC class 23-003 chief, said in a statement.
Beale officials said working with unfamiliar individuals can “present a challenge,” but the benefits have a long-lasting impact.
“The most rewarding part was being able to see all the different personalities and being able to learn from my counterparts,” Air Force Staff Sgt. Tahiem Shakir, an AFCOMAC student, said. “We all taught each other different things, so being able to take that knowledge and spread the wealth, it was amazing.”
The recent training began with “in-depth classroom instruction” where students were able to develop a “munitions employment plan” and organize all the functional areas of their final intensive practical exercise, called Iron Flag.
“Exercise Iron Flag provides our staff sergeants an opportunity to organize their resources and execute a plan in order to mass produce munitions for a simulated contingency,” Air Force Master Sgt. John Stalnik, 9th Munitions Squadron AFCOMAC advisor, said.
These functional areas include control, operations, breakout, small bombs, big bombs, small diameter bombs/cluster bomb units, line delivery, and supervision. The structure of the training is meant to prepare airmen for real-life situations.
“If we were to go to war, that’s what it’s going to be like. You’re not going to deploy with your buddies, so in the event of a crisis, we would be executing the mission with people we don’t know,” Stalnik said. “Every class that I’ve seen, the students leave here as better war planners and better bomb builders than they came.”
Beale officials said the troops were able to assemble and disassemble 944 bombs during the five-day exercise.