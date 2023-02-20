According to officials with Beale Air Force Base, 77 ammunition troops in the U.S. Air Force traveled to the base recently to attend an Air Force Combat Ammunition Center class to learn about munitions production and more.

Dubbed “AFCOMAC,” the center conducts a combat ammunition and production planning course eight times each year. The training involves areas of “mass munitions production” and is required for “7 and 9-level upgrade training” in a munitions career field.

Tags

Recommended for you