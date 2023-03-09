Beale Air Force Base officials recently revealed that an inaugural Beale Social event took place late last month in an effort to “build social resiliency” among the airmen stationed at the base.
According to officials, over 50 airmen, from E-1 to E-4, from various units “put down their cell phones and embraced the power of face-to-face contact” during the gathering that took place on Feb. 27. Those who took part turned in their phones and removed all identification from their uniforms, including name tags and unit patches.
“Many people in a social setting tend to gather with people they already know, or those they have something in common with,” U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Christina Sims, 7th Space Warning Squadron, Department of Intelligence flight chief, said. “Our intent was to remove that factor and for everyone to be anonymous so they can get to know each other before deciding if they want to share more.”
The event included four airmen per table with each given a limited amount of time to engage with each other before rotating to a new group of unfamiliar faces. The goal, officials said, was to “build social resiliency” by giving airmen an opportunity to find peers with similar interests.
“We’ve put this program together to help Airmen connect personally,” U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Sheldon Curl, 9th Missions Support Group senior enlisted leader, said. “It’s important for airmen to realize that you need social connectiveness and use it as a pillar for resiliency.”
Base officials said “networking outside of the familiar” can have many benefits.
“Sure, we can all meet people within our unit, but what about diversity?” Curl said. “You need someone to challenge your thoughts and opinions.”
According to officials, the Beale Social event took place over “multiple hours” and participants were able to build new bonds with airmen they may have never been able to meet before.
“It gave me a better appreciation for the base, knowing that there’s so many good people around,” Airman 1st Class Adonis Tovar, 9th Communications Squadron communications systems technician, said. “I would encourage other airmen to attend this event. There are other people on this base who have common interests, you just need a chance to meet them.”
Beale plans to hold the Beale Social program on a quarterly basis with plans of expanding the event to non-commissioned and junior officers.
“These types of programs aim to foster connections that could last a lifetime and lead to a resilient force,” officials said.