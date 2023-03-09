BealeSocial.jpg

Airmen interact with each other during the Beale Social on Feb. 27 at Beale Air Force Base. This program was designed to bring airmen together and help them network with peers outside of their career field.

 U.S. Air Force/Staff Sgt. Samuel A. Burns

Beale Air Force Base officials recently revealed that an inaugural Beale Social event took place late last month in an effort to “build social resiliency” among the airmen stationed at the base.

According to officials, over 50 airmen, from E-1 to E-4, from various units “put down their cell phones and embraced the power of face-to-face contact” during the gathering that took place on Feb. 27. Those who took part turned in their phones and removed all identification from their uniforms, including name tags and unit patches.

