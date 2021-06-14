The Beale Fire in Yuba County had burned 150 acres and was 90 percent contained as of Monday, according to Yuba County Emergency Operations Manager Briana Haberman.
The blaze broke out on Sunday evening, said Haberman, starting in the northeast portion of Beale Air Force Base near the Grass Valley gate and headed north toward Spenceville.
Haberman said because the fire started on base, members of Beale’s fire department responded first but as the blaze headed off base, Cal Fire and other jurisdictions also responded.
“Fire personnel stay on scene for several hours mopping up to make sure there are no hot spots that could reignite another fire,” said Haberman.
Sunday’s fire prompted evacuation warnings and advisories, but since no orders were issued Haberman said officials are unsure how many people chose to evacuate.
The cause of the blaze was unknown as of Monday afternoon, according to Cal Fire officials.