Officials with Beale Air Force Base said a planned power outage will take place Wednesday that will affect the entire base.
Because of the power outage, the commissary and exchange will be closed for the day. However, there will still be some services available on base. Those include:
– Child Development Center and Youth Center will be open
– Community Activity Center will be open for activities for families
– Community Activity Center ballroom is reserved for base residents with medical or special needs requiring power; 9 MDG POC will be on site
– Contrails DFAC will be open (Contrails will be the sole food establishment open)
– Some activities available for families will be open
– Lone Tree School will be open normal hours with a modified curriculum for
Services that will be closed Wednesday because of the planned power outage include:
– 9th Medical Group will be closed; appointment line will not be available
– Commissary and base Exchange facilities will be closed
– All other on-base services will be closed
Officials with Beale recommended that cell phone use be limited to “essential calls/data services only to preserve battery and bandwidth.” The three cell towers that have a backup generator include the Verizon tower near the flightline water tank, the Verizon tower near the medical clinic, and the AT&T tower near the Rod & Gun Club.