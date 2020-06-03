Most “prescribed burns” are done to control brush and grass growth to prevent buildups of fuel that can lead to conflagrations.
This one is a little different.
A prescribed burn on six acres on Beale Air Force Base is scheduled Friday as part of a study being conducted by the University of Colorado.
The study is looking at how milkweed is affected by fire in different burning seasons and how that affects breeding patterns of monarch butterflies, according to Beale Wildland Fire Battalion Chief Tony Velasquez.
The University of Colorado will be working with Beale Wildland Fire and personnel from the U.S. Air Force Wildland Fire Branch. Velasquez said milkweed is a major attraction for monarchs and a study of how the burning season impacts the plant and the butterfly has not been done.
The burn will take place at the corner of A Street and Gavin Mandry Drive at Beale Air Force Base. Milkweed buds in the spring and sheds in the fall, so another prescribed burn will take place in the fall as part of this study to compare the impact of fire on milkweed in the two burning seasons, according to Velasquez.
While the impetus for the burn is the environmental study, the burn also allows Beale to get rid of dead vegetation and help with fire prevention.
“We’re kind of killing two birds with one stone,” Velasquez said.
He said burns for research and burns for prevention don’t always overlap like they do for the burn planned for this Friday.
“Right now, we have the perfect window to do both,” Velasquez said.
Smoke will be visible in surrounding communities from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, according to a news release from the Beale Wildland Support Module. Burn operations will start when the area selected comes within the levels set out by the research project. The burn will only be initiated if weather conditions are favorable.
Fire personnel and vehicles will be visible to the public during the burn and residents in the area are encouraged to slow down and proceed with caution when driving. Call 845-2809, for questions about the burn.