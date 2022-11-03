Supported by U.S. President Joe Biden’s executive order, the 9th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Beale Air Force Base helped to deliver “extreme cold weather items” last month in support of Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s invasion of the country.
On Oct. 6, the squadron processed and shipped $278,000 worth of items. Because of a “presidential drawdown” directed by Biden on Sept. 15 of “up to $600 million in defense articles and services from all branches of the U.S. military,” the military has been able to provide “immediate military assistance to Ukraine,” Air Force officials said.
“This presidential drawdown directly aids the Ukrainian people – whether it’s a soldier on the frontlines, those who are ministering to the wounded, sick, or vulnerable, or the defiant grandmothers resisting Russian aggression,” the Air Force said. “With more than 40 million Ukrainians fighting for their country, President Biden has communicated the goal to see a democratic, independent, sovereign, and prosperous Ukraine with the means to deter and defend itself against further aggression.”
Beale officials said the commitment by Biden charged the Air Combat Command with tasking the 9th Logistics Readiness Squadron to support Biden’s order for extreme cold weather gear, which Ukrainian citizens and soldiers will need during typically harsh winters.
“The Materiel Management Flight processed and packed 5,808 pieces of gear including parkas, boots, caps, mittens, and boot liners,” the Air Force said. “The military-grade extreme weather gear can withstand temperatures below 10 degrees Fahrenheit, ensuring the protection of Ukrainians against the winter elements.”
Materiel Management Flight Commander 1st Lt. Jeremy Fagan said the effort helped with morale.
“It felt good for our team to be part of a large Air Force effort to aid Ukraine,” Fagan said. “We were able to use our training, organization, and readiness with a real tie to global current events.”
The delivery, dubbed the “Deployment and Distribution Flight,” shipped all items to the 436th Aerial Port Squadron at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. The gear will arrive at a “major transportation hub” near Kiev, which will distribute necessary clothing throughout Ukraine.
“Being able to see the results of what we do day to day on a bigger scale, supporting a global effort, was great,” Maceo Lynch, Materiel Management flight chief, said. “We supported another country who needed our help.”