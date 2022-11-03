Supported by U.S. President Joe Biden’s executive order, the 9th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Beale Air Force Base helped to deliver “extreme cold weather items” last month in support of Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s invasion of the country.

On Oct. 6, the squadron processed and shipped $278,000 worth of items. Because of a “presidential drawdown” directed by Biden on Sept. 15 of “up to $600 million in defense articles and services from all branches of the U.S. military,” the military has been able to provide “immediate military assistance to Ukraine,” Air Force officials said.

Tags

Recommended for you