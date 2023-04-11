WorkingDogBox.jpg

U.S. Air Force MWD Gandy B-449’s cremation box is displayed during a memorial service on April 3 held at Independence Theatre at Beale Air Force Base. Gandy passed away on March 9 due to medical complications at the age of five.

 

 Airman 1st Class Alexis Pentzer/U.S. Air Force

According to officials at Beale Air Force Base, the time it takes to build trust between military working dogs and their handlers can be a long process, and when that relationship is cut short, it can be heartbreaking for those involved.

In March, MWD Gandy B-449, a K-9 assigned to the 9th Security Forces Squadron at Beale, passed away due to medical complications. On April 3, that squadron held a memorial ceremony for Gandy at Independence Theatre.

Tags

Recommended for you