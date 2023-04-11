According to officials at Beale Air Force Base, the time it takes to build trust between military working dogs and their handlers can be a long process, and when that relationship is cut short, it can be heartbreaking for those involved.
In March, MWD Gandy B-449, a K-9 assigned to the 9th Security Forces Squadron at Beale, passed away due to medical complications. On April 3, that squadron held a memorial ceremony for Gandy at Independence Theatre.
Officials with Beale said Gandy was 2 years old when he was placed in the military working dog program in June 2019 at Joint Base San Antonio in Texas. He started serving officially in early 2020 and joined Beale on June 10, 2020. On March 9, he died from mesenteric volvulus, a twisting of the bowels..
Staff Sgt. Nicholas Willet had been Gandy’s handler since the beginning of December 2022, officials said.
“During their short time as partners, Willet’s goal was to create an impenetrable team by establishing trust with each other,” officials with Beale said. “That goal was cut short when Gandy began to experience medical complications two weeks before they were set to begin patrolling together.”
Gandy’s passing was unexpected to those who knew him at Beale. Trainers said that he was behaving normally until he started showing signs of discomfort, and by the afternoon he had begun vomiting and had difficulty lying down, base officials said.
While Willet was on leave, trainers took Gandy to a veterinarian at Travis Air Force Base. Officials said Willet was notified of the situation. While at Travis, Gandy was seen for imaging and then moved to UC Davis for surgery where it was discovered that his condition had worsened.
“I was about 45 minutes out when (I got the call) that we’re going to have to put him down,” Willet said. “I wouldn’t have been able to make it in time and that is probably my biggest regret.”
Willet said Gandy was only 5 years old and he will always keep him in his thoughts.
“They know your quirks and you know their quirks,” Willet said. “It's true, what they say, emotion really does travel down the leash.”
Willet said the trust-building process between a handler and their military working dog isn't restricted to working hours, as handlers will often make time to include playtime opportunities and walks. Base officials said the trust that is built between a K-9 and a handler is crucial to their working relationship.
“The 9th SFS K-9 handlers train their dogs in law enforcement, including how to detect explosives and drugs. It is only through consistent training and having a strong passion and respect for dogs that the handlers are able to cultivate such trust and relationships,” base officials said.