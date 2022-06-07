On Saturday morning, Yuba City firefighters and the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a male brown bear asleep in a tree on Adams Road in Yuba City.
The fire crew along with California Fish and Wildlife officers arrived at the scene at about 9:30 a.m., but resident Kristin Graham reported seeing the bear crawl through the neighborhood at around 9 a.m.
"Fish and wildlife was called to tranquilize the bear, however they didn’t have a good angle, so they requested an aerial ladder truck," Yuba City Fire Department Chief Jesse Alexander said.
The fire department supplied the ladder truck to allow a Fish and Wildlife officer to fire two tranquilizer darts at the bear. After the first shot, the bear climbed down until it was about 15 feet off the ground. A second shot was fired causing the bear to fall from the tree, Alexander said.
According to Fish and Wildlife officials, the bear was given a chance to come down on its own overnight. Many bears that get stuck in residential trees will climb down and return to the wild on their own, officials said. However, this bear was asleep by the time a Fish and Wildlife biologist arrived at the scene.
“This bear seemed quite comfortable in the tree so we had to assist its return to wild habitat,” said Peter Tira, public information officer for the Department of Fish and Wildlife.
After it was sedated, firefighters, Fish and Wildlife officers and police carried the bear away from the scene. The bear was taken about 20 miles away to the nearest suitable wild habitat and safely released, said Tira.
Bear sightings in residential neighborhoods are not uncommon in Northern California due to a number of factors. In late spring, male bears, like the one on Adams Road, may be looking for food, mates or territory, but they often follow river corridors when traveling. The bear officials captured may have traveled along the Feather River corridor and gotten lost or scared into town, Tira said.
“Bears end up in suburban areas by mistake often enough that CDFW personnel are well-trained and well-prepared to help them return to wild habitat if they are not able to extricate themselves from the situation,” Tira said.