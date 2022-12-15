The Bear River Middle School FFA program was the recipient of $20,000 thanks to a donation that was unanimously approved this week by the Yuba River Endowment Board of Directors, the nonprofit group said.
The donated funds are meant to help the club and students attend the 2023 Field Day and state competitions. The money will go toward club and travel costs for 140 students to participate in up to 40 scheduled trips next year, the Yuba River Endowment said.
“Having only formed our chapter six years ago … Bear River FFA students are doing fantastic,” Bear River FFA Advisor Shelli Stenson said in a statement. “We took 11 students to Nationals last month, and 10 got on the winner’s stage. The Endowment’s donation means we don’t have to slow down and try to raise funds for the basic needs of our program, we can shoot for big goals again this year.”
Last month, the Yuba River Endowment presented the Marysville High School FFA program with a similar award.
“Our motto for the Endowment is ‘Local Farmers Giving Back,’” Yuba River Endowment President Al Lassaga said in a statement. “Our board is made up of representatives from eight different Yuba County regions, from Browns Valley to Wheatland. Investing our money back into our community, and specifically into agricultural education and our future farmers, just makes sense. We want to make sure agriculture stays strong in Yuba County for generations to come.”