The Bear River Middle School FFA program was the recipient of $20,000 thanks to a donation that was unanimously approved this week by the Yuba River Endowment Board of Directors, the nonprofit group said.

The donated funds are meant to help the club and students attend the 2023 Field Day and state competitions. The money will go toward club and travel costs for 140 students to participate in up to 40 scheduled trips next year, the Yuba River Endowment said.

Tags

Recommended for you