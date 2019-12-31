Beckie Jennings, 65, Sutter, Retired from the communications/IT industry
2019: In June, I had a near death experience and was admitted to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital Intensive Care. I was there for seven days while my doctor and the amazing staff at Adventist Health loved me back to health. I am grateful for the quality of care I received during my recovery.
2020: My hope for the New Year is to travel and spend time enjoying my grandchildren. My son retired from the Coast Guard in February 2019 and took a job flying for United Airlines. His benefits include allowing me to fly anywhere in the world. I plan to take full advantage of this wonderful gift and travel.