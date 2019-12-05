As he and his classmates stood at attention on the blacktop ahead of Thursday’s marching drills, Elijah Hanson, a Yuba City High School senior, was surprised with a new red, white and blue ribbon to add to his uniform – a special award given to students who have enlisted to serve their country after graduating.
Hanson, who joined the National Guard in February, is one of a few commanding officers in the Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (JROTC) program offered by the Yuba City Unified School District. The program is new this year and offered to high school students in the district.
“I went to basic training this summer, and when I got back, I was looking for an elective to take. I like military stuff and saw this so I thought it would be a good fit,” Hanson said. “A lot of people in basic training had ROTC experience, so when they got there, they were already ahead of everyone else who hadn’t done this stuff before. This class is a lot of fun and all of us in here are like a family now.”
The class, led by Lt. Maury Castaneda, a 22-year veteran of the Navy, is held at Yuba City High School during first and second periods Monday through Friday and has about 50 participating students.
Castaneda said one of the biggest misconceptions about JROTC programs is that they are preparing students to join the military. While he welcomes any students with those aspirations, he said the main focus is something entirely different.
“Our primary focus is developing better citizens for the future,” he said. “We do that through leadership, exercise, fitness and civic history. Naval science is another component of the class.”
The program is set up with four years of curriculum, starting with teaching the students about naval history and leadership. As they progress through the class, the curriculum will become more in-depth – hydrodynamics, aerodynamics, robotics, etc. They are also awarded with ribbons to deck out their uniforms as they accomplish certain tasks or milestones.
The program is structured to have Mondays and Wednesdays dedicated to academics. On Tuesday, the students drill and practice marching, which helps with leadership and teamwork. Thursdays are professional days, where students wear naval uniforms and run through inspections – the idea being they’ll learn about the importance of attention to detail and getting used to wearing a work uniform. Fridays are physical training days, with a variety of different activities meant to build physical stamina and teamwork.
Castaneda hopes his students will at some point be ready to compete with other similar programs at competitions. There are also plans for the students to work together to build a robotic submarine.
“I think the best part of the class is that it’s dynamic and free-flowing,” Castaneda said. “On a personal level, I’ve watched new friendships blossom, kids talking other kids out of bad decisions, and them marching in parades outside of school. I’ve seen kids that would’ve never traded phone numbers do so. It’s really rewarding to see as a teacher.”
Future leaders
River Valley High School senior Maggie Haggard is the commanding officer for Castaneda’s first period class. She comes from a military family and has always wanted to join the service. She has plans to join the Army after graduating, and because she has experience as a sea cadet and will have taken the JROTC course, she will be able to join at a higher rank than most just starting out.
“I wanted to join because I saw this as an opportunity to do something I really enjoy,” Haggard said. “I like helping my fellow classmates too. We all have to start somewhere, and I really enjoy sharing some of my knowledge with them. It’s all about getting out of your comfort zone.”
The idea for the program was first brought up during a conversation between district Superintendent Doreen Osumi and Yuba City High School Principal Robert Pogue in 2017. They saw it as an opportunity to provide students more educational options and niches for belonging. After learning about similar programs offered at schools throughout the north state, they agreed that it would be a “win-win” for district students.
“I am very excited about the increased opportunity the Junior Navy ROTC program brings to our students,” said Yuba City Unified School District Superintendent Doreen Osumi. “The leadership skills being taught will serve our students well for their future.”
Castaneda said the support he’s received from the district and the different schools that participate will only benefit the program and lead to its success.
“This program is for everybody, it doesn’t matter if it’s an AP student or not,” Castaneda said. “One thing I try to stress to new students or people that are curious is that there is no military requirement. It’s all about leadership, and we are here to support anyone who wants to join.”
For more information about the program, visit http://ychs.ycusd.org/Navy-ROTC/index.html.