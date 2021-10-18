To celebrate her eighth birthday, Yuba City resident Julianna got to be queen for a day on Friday, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
“Julianna had endured a very rough first five years of childhood,” said Make-A-Wish officials. “Diagnosed at an early age with cystic fibrosis, Julianna’s disease has caused persistent lung infections and has played a significant role in her everyday life.”
According to Make-A-Wish officials, Julianna wears a vest every morning and night that is attached to a machine that mechanically performs to vibrate and shake at a high frequency to help clear the built-up mucus within her lungs, caused by her condition, and she also does breathing treatments twice daily. Her family and medical team continue to monitor her fragile immune system but her parents said they are proud to highlight their daughter’s resilience and strength through it all.
To give this strong little girl a break from these daily health concerns, the Make-A-Wish Foundation got to work 10 months ago to bring Julianna’s wish to fruition.
To kick off this wish, Julianna was picked up from school in a limousine and whisked off to Five Star Bank in Yuba City, where she and her mom Alexandra Jimenez got their hair and makeup done. Julianna also received a new dress with silver diamonds on it, a beautiful gold crown and a magical wand, courtesy of Macy’s in Downtown Commons in Sacramento.
After receiving the royal beauty treatment, Julianna and her mom rode the limo across town to Gauche Aquatic Park where they were met by a crowd of Julianna’s royal subjects, curtsying and waving silver wands to welcome their queen.
Make-A-Wish Foundation officials presented Julianna with a motorized carriage, which she rode through the park and into her party.
Under a balloon arch that read, “Queen Julianna,” several tables were elegantly decorated with flowers and various shades of pink and in the center was a throne for Queen Julianna.
Once seated atop her throne, Queen Julianna was presented with a key to Yuba City by Mayor Marc Boomgaarden, along with a portrait of Julianna as queen.
“These kinds of events really touch your heart,” said Boomgaarden. “Being a city official is not always easy but having the opportunity to participate in something like this is really special.”
Julianna and her subjects played several games throughout the party, including a scavenger hunt, art time and royle cornhole.
During the party, Julianna’s dad Daniel Atkins sported a jester’s hat and sash.
“She gets whatever she wants today,” said Atkins.
In addition to becoming queen for a day, Julianna had requested that she be able to boss around her family in true queen fashion, so she received eight command cards that she was allowed to use at any time during the party.
“I’ve had such a good day,” said Julianna.
According to a release issued by the organization, Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses and is on a quest to bring every eligible local child’s wish to life.
“Research has shown that a wish is an integral part of a child’s treatment journey,” the release said.
For more information about Make-A-Wish, visit wish.org/canv.