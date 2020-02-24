A total of 33 beehives were stolen from Strachan Apiaries beehive operations, a Yuba City business that supplies nearly 10,000 beehives to Yuba, Sutter and Colusa county farms.
On Feb. 15, the apiary’s vice president, Phillip Russell, became aware that some of the company’s beehives had been stolen. Russell said a friend called him, and reported seeing hives on Taylor Street in Yuba City and thought they belonged to Russell.
The company’s hives say “Strachan Apiaries” on the side, while the hives spotted in Yuba City had been painted and covered with a different logo.
“Sure enough you could see that they had painted over our beehives and put their name on it,” Russell said.
There were 10 hives recovered on Taylor Street, and another 23 found in Arbuckle, painted orange over the Apiary’ logo. The stolen hives and the pallets they sit on all have a Strachan Apiaries brand number, 27-77, which is an apiary-specific number provided by the California Department of Food and Agriculture.
“Our hives are branded, they have a counting number on it,” Russell said. “It’s on most of our pallets.”
Because it’s currently almond pollination season, Russell said there are lots of hives in the area, so he asked that people look for the brand number or the painted-over logo, rather than focus on the bright-orange hives.
The Sutter County Sheriff’s department is currently investigating the stolen hives. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the detective division at 822-2310.