Approximately 12 beehives, worth an estimated $4,200, were reported stolen from a south Sutter County orchard last week.
Biregosa Apiaries owner Ricardo Gomez hopes someone from the Yuba-Sutter community can help him locate and recover them.
“We went to go check on them about a week ago and noticed that they were gone,” Gomez said. “We had checked on them about 2-3 weeks ago, so they had been stolen since the last time we checked on them.”
The beehives were located in an orchard at the interchange of Highway 99 and Highway 113.
He said someone would’ve had to go looking for them in the orchard to locate the hives – another beekeeper also had hives along the roadway, but those were reportedly untouched.
The theft was reported to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, though Gomez said there are no leads as to who might’ve taken his property.
Gomez was the victim of a beehive theft in Arbuckle about seven years ago, though he ultimately was able to recover the hives and the bees.
He hopes someone from the community can help find his stolen property.
The Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau also put out a “Be On The Lookout” for the beehives along with a picture of what they look like.
“Our boxes are white with a blue, red or orange line painted on the side. The business’ logo ‘Apiaries Biregosa’ is on the front and it says Oroville, CA and has the phone number,” Gomez said. “If found, call the sheriff’s office and us so we can recover our bees under the supervision of the sheriff’s department.”
Anyone with information regarding the stolen beehives is asked to contact Biregosa Apiaries at 786-213-6533.