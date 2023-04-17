CHICO — Jay Freeman experienced a winter like no other this year. The storms that did so much damage across the north state proved particularly detrimental to beekeeper such as Freeman, whose 1,000 hives provide pollination in local orchards and honey at local farmers markets.

One downpour, in January, inundated hive boxes Freeman and Son Honey Bees placed in the vicinity of Cana Highway in north Chico. He lost 42 hives to that flood alone.

Tags

Recommended for you