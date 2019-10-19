The drinks were plentiful at the Yuba City Town Center on Saturday for the tenth annual California Beer and Wine Festival.
The event featured something for everyone with 25 local breweries and wineries, food, games and several local commodity vendors.
“MASH Homebrew Club is always a crowd favorite with a wide variety of rotating beers with hilarious names,” said event founder and CEO Sarah Norris.
This year, MASH Homebrew member Charles Williams said the club had 11 different brews on tap for the event.
According to Williams, the most popular beer of the day seemed to be a stout brewed with coconut, vanilla and cocoa.
Jillian James of Yuba City said she came out to the event to celebrate her birthday.
“Its been amazing,” said James. “If they added water stations though, that would really put it over the top.”
Steven Denger of Yuba City said his favorite part of the event was the oversized beer pong game made out of trash cans and volleyballs.
“That is so awesome,” said Denger. “I bought tickets because I heard they brought that back this year!”
Norris said she was inspired to create the event to unite drinkers of all kinds as well as non-drinkers.
“Many years ago, when I was still in my early 20s - and before kids - I often enjoyed wine or beer tasting with friends on the weekend,” said Norris. “However, it was always one or the other and some people were left out of the fun. I wanted to bring beer and wine drinkers together! And we made entry for the vendors and live music free so that designated drivers or non-drinkers could also be with their friends and family.”
All of the proceeds from the event, sponsored by Sutter Buttes Real Estate, go right back into the Yuba-Sutter community by funding local charitable organizations, including the Association of Realtors “Clothes for Kids” fund, the Kiwanis, the Rotary Clubs and the United Way.