The Yuba-Sutter area will benefit from $5.2 million in funding recently approved by the state to have Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health create an "Innovative and Consistent Application of Resources and Engagement" (iCARE) program, which will see a new mobile response team created and a community education component implemented.
The Mental Health Services Act – Innovation funding will be used over the next five years. The project focuses on increasing engagement in outpatient behavioral health care for individuals who recurrently access emergency room and crisis services as their main source of care.
“Any time a new component of service is added to a behavioral health system, it has the possibility of updating, influencing or changing our current operations and programs in positive ways that better help those we serve,” said Sarah Eberhardt-Rios, branch director of Health and Human Services for SYBH. “We hope this opportunity to learn and apply our learning at both the community and systems level will help us to do our very best in providing care for our community.”
One major component of the program is establishing a field-based mobile response team that will go out into the community to meet with people who have mental health conditions and substance-use disorders, have been to the emergency room or hospital repeatedly as their main source of care and are having a hard time connecting in outpatient care. The goal is to get a better sense of what people’s behavioral health needs are and to help them meet those needs.
Another component is for SYBH to offer community training on how to best work with individuals with behavioral health conditions, help people better understand early signs and symptoms and how to access care.
Different factors that can contribute to mental health issues include biological factors such as genes, physical illness, brain chemistry, life experiences such as trauma or a history of abuse, or family history of behavioral health illness. Some of the biggest misconceptions when it comes to behavioral health, Eberhardt-Rios said, is that people cannot recover from their illness or that friends and family cannot help.
“We often hear that people don’t know what to do when a loved one, or they themselves are experiencing signs and symptoms of behavioral health illness,” she said. “With early detection and intervention, we can do a lot to help people to manage conditions and achieve wellness. One of the other major goals of the training component is to convey that there is hope – behavioral health wellness is possible and recovery happens, and it can happen for individuals and their loved ones, too.”
Program development
SYBH held 14 community meetings and have been consulting with area stakeholders on how to create an approach that would be the most effective. The department received formal approval of its project plan by the overseeing state commission on Sept. 25, which was the culmination of the work put in during those meetings, Eberhardt-Rios said.
Moving forward, the plan is to create an operations committee comprised of community stakeholders (consumers of care, family members, community organizations, health care providers, law enforcement, etc.) that will vet ideas and program issues prior to rolling out the mobile teams and trainings.
The hope is to start offering trainings by January 2020 and have the mobile teams up and running by May 2020. Eberhardt-Rios said once training locations and dates have been set and approved by each county’s Board of Supervisors, her department will begin announcing events through the county Facebook pages and other various community networks.
SYBH is currently in the process of determining how it will track and monitor the program’s progress, which is a requirement of the funding.
Eberhardt-Rios said her team’s hope is to increase the comfort of people talking openly about mental illness, recognizing systems and seeking care.
“One of the most effective ways to increase understanding is to offer information and have conversations. We want to offer as much information and host as many conversations as we can here locally, and over time, see the stigma around accessing behavioral health services go down and the comfort in accessing behavioral health care go up,” she said. “Also, we hope to provide information that helps with prevention of behavioral health conditions by addressing known risk factors such as exposure to trauma, how to prevent and address trauma, as well as promote the social and emotional wellbeing of children and adults.”
SYBH plans to host a number of stakeholder meetings in the future. The department, Eberhardt-Rios said, is open to ideas and feedback. People can contact Peter Sullivan, MHSA coordinator, at psullivan@co.sutter.ca.us or Eberhardt-Rios at seberhardt-rios@co.sutter.ca.us.