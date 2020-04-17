It’s one of the smaller medical centers in the region, but Colusa Medical Center is keeping up with the necessities during the coronavirus pandemic. Size might be an advantage.
Amy Micheli, chief operations/nursing officer, said being a small hospital has been beneficial during the pandemic because decisions can be made very quickly.
“We don’t have to go through a big chain of command,” said Micheli. “We can make decisions quickly and that has really put us ahead of the curve.”
Micheli gave a rundown on issues the center is dealing with:
– According to Micheli, the biggest challenge for the facility has been having to send out coronavirus tests for results.
Micheli said due to holiday closures and re-agent shortages at the Sacramento Public Health testing facility, where they must hand deliver their tests, results have been taking as much as five days to come back.
Patients who have to be transported from Colusa Medical Center to Enloe Medical Center in Chico or Adventist Health/Rideout in Marysville for intensive care treatment are able to get test results within minutes because both facilities have rapid testing capabilities.
– Although she recently had to make a round of staff cuts, Micheli said current staffing and medical supplies are sufficient.
“We were a little scared in the beginning that we would run out when we would calculate out how much supplies we would need, but we have been doing OK,” and Micheli.
According to Micheli, donations of N95 masks and other essential personal protective equipment from the county health department and the community have built up supply reserves so she has no concerns about running out at this time.
– Like most hospitals at this time, Colusa Medical Center has limited visitation.
Micheli said clinics associated with the Colusa Medical Center have also been limiting visitation by utilizing telehealth appointments for many services.
For those who do have an in-person appointment, Micheli said the Colusa Health Clinic, located next to the hospital, was able to use the unoccupied space in the adjacent office to add more exam rooms and eliminate a waiting room area.
Micheli said when a patient arrives, they are instructed to call the clinic to check in and then wait in their car until staff notifies them that they can be taken back to the exam room.
“I think this will be the long-term style, to not have a waiting room anymore,” said Micheli.
– Micheli said patient visitation rates have been down about 40 percent.
“People are so scared to come out, so they have been putting off anything optional like annual labs or mammograms,” said Micheli.
Micheli said that emergency room visits have also been down.
“I don’t know if that is just because people are not out and about getting hurt, but we have seen a lot less visits to the emergency department,” said Micheli.
– Micheli has been working for months to get Wing C of the hospital, which has been unused for years, permitted for use by the state but because the wing was built many years ago it does not meet current building codes.
Once the pandemic struck, Micheli said she reached out to state officials for a permanent license to use the 25 unoccupied beds in that area of the hospital, first as a COVID-19 isolation wing and then as a rehabilitation wing when and if things get back to normal, but the state did not approve the request.
They did, however, approve the wing to be used as a temporary COVID-19 isolation area should the need to relocate infected patients arise.
Micheli said that Dr. Gurpreet Singh, the owner of Colusa Medical Center, said they have a moral obligation to open the wing to those infected with the virus should the need present itself so the facility plans to utilize this wing as needed.
– As the chief operations/nursing officer for the Glenn Medical Center as well, Micheli said the Glenn County facility has 10 unused, already licensed beds that are available for COVID-19 isolation overflow as well, and those beds would more likely be utilized prior to the Colusa Medical Center wing.
-- As of Wednesday, there were three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Colusa County. Of those, only one test was administered at Colusa Medical Center.
Health officials said on Tuesday that there were no active or pending cases at this time and zero coronavirus-related deaths have been reported within the county.