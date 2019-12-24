In the eight years that Pat Dilling has been volunteering as a Salvation Army bell ringer in the Yuba-Sutter area, he has heard many heartwarming tales from the community.
One story in particular that Dilling recalls: someone came up and told him that “You saved my grandson.” Dilling said the person he was told about was now clean and sober from addiction thanks solely to getting involved with the Salvation Army.
Dilling said he’s part of a larger wholesome humanitarian effort that assists people each and every day all year-round – not solely during the holiday season.
Bell ringing, also known as the red kettle season, began in the 1800s in San Francisco to help create funds for holiday dinners for those in need, Dilling said. Over the years it blossomed into fundraising for the many other ways the Salvation Army helps out: housing people – both displaced from natural disasters and otherwise; working with folks struggling with addiction; children’s toy drives and activities; and more.
“Every time you turn around it seems like there is something else,” said Dilling, 69, of Olivehurst. “I honestly believe in the good things that the Salvation Army does.”
Dilling also said he enjoys being out in front of major stores like Sam’s Club in Yuba City and ringing a bell for a good cause.
“I have fun for starters,” Dilling said. “I see people that I haven’t seen for a long time every year. I have been blessed in many ways and this is one way I can give back.”
Dilling said he rings a bell both by himself and as a group.
“I like doing it both ways,” he said.
Dilling said he and a few members of his car club raised over $1,600 dollars in one day.
“It’s a little bit different,” said Dilling of the group experience. “Sometimes couples will come and they will be out here saying ‘hi’ to everybody.”
The Salvation Army also has paid workers that Dilling said he sees each week. As a volunteer, Dilling said he is helping the Salvation Army make its payments to those doing it for a living.
“Every hour that I spend as a volunteer is like a donation because they’re having to pay them minimum wage. You’re talking $12 (or) $13 an hour for a bell ringer to stand out there … It’s like I am making a $13-dollar donation,” he said.
Dilling said Salvation Army is always looking for more volunteers. Interested parties can contact Julius Murphy at the local Yuba City office at 216-4530 or through email at Julius.Murphy@usw.salvationarmy.org. For more information visit http://yubasutter.salvationarmy.org.