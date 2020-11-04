John Dominique Belza and Stuart Gilchrist held the top two spots in the race for Marysville City Council seats, according to results released just after 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Belza had received 1,430 votes (40.63 percent), Gilchrist 1,394 votes (39.60 percent), and Mike Ferrini 696 votes (19.77 percent).
The race is for two of the four seats on the City Council. None of the three candidates are incumbents. The first update from the Yuba County Elections Office was posted just before 9 p.m. and came from early vote-by-mail ballots and a second update was released just after 11 p.m.
Belza said looking at the early returns he has enough of a margin over Ferrini that he expects to hold on to first or second place and be voted onto the council.
“I feel really good about them,” Belza said Tuesday night about the early results. “... I feel really good about moving forward and accepting the seat.”
He said all three candidates ran a good campaign and had the best intentions for Marysville.
“I look forward to serving our community and being a representative for the citizens of Marysville,” Belza said.
Gilchrist said he was excited to be so close to the top vote getter in the race.
“I’m excited and thrilled with the result so far,” Gilchrist said Tuesday night. “I knew I’d be somewhere behind Dom.”
“I’ve been really proud of how many people participated this year,” Gilchrist said. “I’m looking forward to people continuing to participate.”
One seat up for grabs will be vacated by Stephanie McKenzie who is running for mayor. The other open seat was held by Bill Simmons. Simmons was appointed to the council in 2014 to serve out an unexpired term and then was elected in 2016. His term expires in December.