John Dominique Belza announced his candidacy for a seat on the Marysville City Council.
“I am passionate about building a better Marysville,” he said in a news release. “My great-grandfather came to Marysville to pursue the American Dream and began the foundation of a legacy for the Belza family in Marysville that is now five generations strong. I am devoted to this community and the future generations of this city.”
He said he’s contemplated a run for the council for several years, but that current conditions made it apparent that now is the time to get involved.
“As we experience social division in our nation, I hope to be a candidate that can bring unity to our city,” he said. “Many of our problems are nonpartisan and I am the leader that can unite our community to achieve success in some of our most pressing issues.”
He said he thinks his experience in real estate and community service has given him the skills to improve the city. He listed among his priority issues: Ellis Lake, city infrastructure, crime including vagrancy and loitering, and poverty.
According to the news release, Belza is a fourth-generation Marysville resident, married with three children. He is a realtor, and has served on the Marysville Planning and Historic Preservation Commissioner for three years – serving as chairman last year.
He has also served as secretary/treasurer for the Sutter Yuba Association of Realtors Board of Directors, as well as the SYAOR Foundation Board. He has worked in real estate and real estate investments, and said he has been a part of many start-up businesses, such as the Five30 Event Center, Tres Plumas Outfitters, Trinity Excursions, J.D. Belza Inc., and was the creator of different real estate investment groups. He is an active member in Marysville Kiwanis and a leader and board member at the Bridge Church in Marysville.