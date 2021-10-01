A bench built to honor the memory of local native Margery Magill has been completed and will be shipped to a park in Washington D.C. next week.
Aug. 27 marked the two-year anniversary of Margery Magill’s death. She was 27 and had been living in Washington D.C. since December 2018. Margery Magill was stabbed multiple times while out walking a dog.
Her father Jeff Magill has been working on building a park bench in the Wheatland High School welding shop that will be placed in Wangari Park in Washington D.C., with Margery Magill’s name on it.
The completed bench which will be shipped back to Wangari Park next week. It will be placed in a memorial spot developed just for it by the landscaping committee of the park. Jeff Magill will be flying to Washington D.C. on Oct. 22 to help with the installation of the bench. Many folks have donated all the needed items for the completion and shipping of the bench. Wheatland Union High School donated the location to build the bench, steel, and CNC plasma cutting. Cody Walker and Brenden O’Hagan worked on the design. Cali Bamboo donated the composite planks. Sanchez Powder Coating donated the painting. Mike Nelson donated the shipping.
A scholarship program was set up in Margery Magill’s honor, a Marysville High School building was named after her, UC Davis planted an oak tree in her honor, and other monuments in D.C. and the National FFA center in Indianapolis have been completed.