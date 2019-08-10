A benefit concert and car showcase is planned to remember a beloved Colusa resident.
“Bash for Bev” August 24 will feature hot rods, old trucks, sports cars, a feast provided by local eateries and an evening of country music to celebrate the life of Beverly Armocido, a life-long resident of Colusa who died earlier this year.
“I started this event when Bev Armocido, a close friend and mother figure to me, passed this January to cancer,” said Jason English, event organizer and producer.
The Hoblit family – Hoblit was Armocido’s maiden name – moved to Colusa when Armocido was just two and opened the local Ford dealership, Hoblit Motors in 1949. Seventy years later, Armocido’s little brother Dave Hoblit still owns the business.
“I asked (Dave) if I could put together a special event in memory of his sister and he, without hesitation, said yes and wanted to sponsor the event,” said English.
The car showcase will kick off the festivities at the Colusa Fairgrounds, located at 1303 10th St., at
2:30 p.m. Hot rodders will line up their cars down Rusty Nuts Hot Rod Alley at the fairgrounds for the duration of the event. Those that have a car on display will receive a complimentary dinner ticket with the purchase of a general admission ticket.
English said he expects about 20-30 cars to be featured but more are welcome.
Anyone interested in participating in the car showcase needs to register in advance online at www.bashforbev.com.
The live music will start at 3 p.m. with local favorites Nate Smith, Madison Hudson, Kaylee Starr and Township hitting the stage at the Colusa Fairgrounds Livestock Pavilion.
According to English, Rocco’s, Granzella’s, Louis Cairo’s and Market Street Grill will combine efforts for dinner and The Tap Room at Colusa Made and Grindstone Wines will provide drinks.
An additional ticket is required for the dinner and can be purchased at each of the participating restaurants for $20.
English said all of the proceeds from the event will be donated to schools and educational programs within Colusa County in Bev Armocido’s name.
General Admission tickets cost $45 and can be purchased at various locations around Colusa including Hoblit Motors, the Colusa Fair Office and CCI Insurance. General admission tickets as well as dinner tickets can also be purchased online at www.bashforbev.com. Online purchases will require an additional fee of $4.30 for general admission and $2.79 for dinner tickets.
For more information, contact Jason English at 218-7441, email jenglish@hoblit.com or visit www.bashforbev.com.