WASHINGTON – After getting crushed in another round of presidential primary voting Tuesday, Bernie Sanders keeps pushing on – but it is unclear to where and for how long.
In a statement Wednesday morning, Sanders’ campaign manager said the senator was “assessing” what to do next, but suggested he might take some time before announcing a decision.
“The next primary contest is at least three weeks away,” Faiz Shakir, Sanders’ campaign manager, said Wednesday morning. “Sen. Sanders is going to be having conversations with supporters to assess his campaign. In the immediate term, however, he is focused on the government response to the coronavirus outbreak and ensuring that we take care of working people and the most vulnerable.”
In the end, however, the Vermont senator doesn’t have many options. Every path to the nomination – short of a calamity befalling front-runner Joe Biden – has closed off. His movement seems weaker each time voters go to the polls. The coronavirus pandemic has muzzled the Sanders megaphone, making it impossible to hold the big rallies that are the lifeblood of his movement.
Now he faces a choice that is not just about his campaign, but about the movement he has been building his entire political career.
Sanders faced an immediate groundswell of calls to quit the 2020 presidential contest after Tuesday’s primaries in Florida, Illinois and Arizona gave former Vice President Joe Biden another big round of victories. But party leaders are still approaching the situation gingerly because, more than anything, they want Sanders’ campaign to end in a way that does not alienate his energetic, youthful supporters.
“The critical strategy here is to give Bernie the time and space he needs to make the decision and to galvanize his supporters, and if that takes another couple weeks so be it,” said former New York Rep. Steve Israel, a Biden supporter. “The worst strategy would be to try to muscle him out and fester resentment among his supporters.”
Even some of his supporters say the choice for Sanders now is mostly about how he can best influence the party, not how he can preserve a chance to win the nomination.