LOS ANGELES – California, the marquee prize of the 14-state voting bonanza of Super Tuesday, has sided with Sen. Bernie Sanders, according to projections from The Associated Press.
Sanders was leading in early returns Tuesday night, but the question remains if his competitors will also lay claim to some portion of the state’s trove of 415 delegates.
The projection came immediately as the polls closed at 8 p.m., even as many voters remained in line, with widespread complaints of long lags in polling places. The Sanders campaign had filed a complaint asking for centers to remain open for additional hours to accommodate the delays.
The full picture of California’s choice will not come into view for days, if not weeks, as the state’s complex delegate math and expansive voting procedures make for an arduous counting process.
The Vermont senator, addressing a home state crowd about an hour before the California polls closed, pinned his hopes for the night in part on a strong showing in the Golden State.
“I’m cautiously optimistic that later in the evening, we can win the largest state in this country, the state of California,” Sanders said.
Like elsewhere in the country, the presidential race in California has been volatile, with at least four contenders leading polls in the state at different points over the last seven months. Recent polling showed Sanders pulling away, pointing to a romp that had the potential to box out his competitors from scoring significant delegates.
For Sanders, winning in California carries extra symbolic heft. He lost the state’s 2016 primary to Hillary Clinton by seven points, one day after the Associated Press had reported that Clinton had secured enough delegate support to clinch the nomination.
This time, with California’s primary moved from June to March and a committed bastion of supporters lending Sanders an organizing head-start, the Golden State factored significantly into his campaign blueprint. His strategists lumped California into the “first five” of crucial states – along with traditional early nominating states of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina – and built an extensive field operation with 105 paid staffers.
Sanders himself made frequent visits to the state, hosting rallies not just in the population hubs of Los Angeles and the Bay Area, but often overlooked cities in the Central Valley.
His success hinged on building on his core support of young and very liberal voters with a concerted outreach to the state’s large Latino population. Sanders won 55% of that consequential bloc, according to CNN exit polls.
“He sees us as human beings,” said Mildred Dimas, a 30 year-old Boyle Heights resident and daughter of Mexican immigrants. “He empathizes with our immigrant story.”
But Joe Biden was boosted by a strong showing with older voters, moderates and blacks, according to exit polls.
“The momentum has changed in his favor,” said Jose Marroquin, a 67-year-old retiree from Los Angeles who had decided he was supporting Biden as soon as he entered the race. “I am actually thinking that the tide has turned.”